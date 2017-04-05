1 killed in Newark shooting Tuesday



NEWARK — A victim described only as a male was shot and killed Tuesday night, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, was found in the 600 block of S. 15th Street. The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

It was the 14th homicide in the city so far this year, according to records.

