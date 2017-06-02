10 players who could move before NHL trade deadline
Updated February 09, 2017
Posted February 09, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NHL Trade Deadline Targets
As the NHL’s March 1 trade deadline, teams across the league will be looking to add options for playoff runs or dump players for future assets. Here are 10 players who could be on the move during February.
Kim Klement | USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Shattenkirk
Current team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Defenseman
Age: 28
One of the most rumored players in the NHL, Shattenkirk is in the final year of his contract with the Blues before he can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Shattenkirk has 37 points in 54 games this season.
Marc DesRosiers | USA TODAY Sports
P.A. Parenteau
Current team: New Jersey Devils
Position: RW
Age: 33
Parenteau led the Devils in goals for a good portion of the season, and he currently sits at 12 goals and 24 points. The Devils already flipped forward Vern Fiddler for a fourth-round pick, and Parenteau could bring some higher value.
Bruce Bennett | Getty Images
Marc Andre-Fleury
Current team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Position: G
Age: 32
Fluery is 14-7-4 this season with a .906 save percentage and 3.15 goals against average. With Matt Murray taking up most of the time in net in Pittsburgh, Fleury is a logical trade target.
Jeff Curry | USA TODAY Sports
Published at Thu, 09 Feb 2017 13:20:51 +0000
