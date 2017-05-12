10 things to know about the Todd Frazier-led 2007 Rutgers baseball Big East championship team



Long before he morphed into a Major League Baseball All-Star, Todd Frazier was a three-year standout for the Rutgers baseball team. The Toms River product validated his preseason Big East Player of the Year accolade by earning the the 2007 award from the conference after a regular season in which he led the league in home runs (19), runs scored (71), slugging percentage (.724), walks (55) and total bases (152) and ranked among the league leaders in virtually every other offensive category, including RBI (2nd, 57), on-base percentage (3rd, .494), stolen bases (5th, 23), hits (T-10th, 76), batting average (11th, .362) and doubles (T-9th, 15).

The shortstop was also one of six players earning All-Big East accolades, including right fielder Dave Williams, DH Jon Gossard, pitcher Steve Healing, left fielder Ryan Hill and first baseman Tom Edwards.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 12 May 2017 16:28:01 +0000