11 storylines to follow for Week 3 of Rutgers football spring camp

Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Even with a better-conditioned team than in the past, the injury bug was contagious on the Rutgers football team in the fall … and it appears to have resurfaced in the spring.
Just as a player like defensive end Kemoko Turay is finally on the mend and appears to be re-tapping into his NFL potential, another highly touted player, wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell, goes down during practice.
Already Rutgers depth chart suggests a team in need of reinforcements.
As the focus shifts to defensive linemen, tight ends and specialists during Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday practices, here are 11 storylines to watch during Week 3 of spring camp.
What is Ahmir Mitchell’s injury status?
The much-hyped redshirt freshman wide receiver made a splash during the first week of spring camp but left Saturday’s practice after suffering an injury running in the open field, according to sources.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but Mitchell has been re-Tweeting messages of encouragement to get well soon. He also sent his own Tweet implying his 2017 season isn’t over.
Rutgers already is thin at wide receiver during spring camp with Janarion Grant’s injury recovery and Jawuan Harris playing baseball. Even when they return and the 2017 recruits join the fold in the fall, Mitchell is supposed to be one of the team’s top four pass-catchers.
What sparked Kemoko Turay?
Asked to pick one player whose ability flashed through the first week of practice, defensive coordinator Jay Niemann chose Turay. That came on top of Ash’s praise for Turay.
Just like that, there was more buzz around Turay in three spring practices than all last year combined.
Turay is now two injury-plagued seasons removed from a 2014 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection — the result of 7.5 sacks and three blocked kicks — and NFL Draft first-round pick projections.
Is this just a case of opportunity for playing time — three defensive line starters from last season are gone — meeting urgency for a redshirt senior? Or is there something more?
Turay is scheduled to speak to the media Tuesday for the first time since August.
Saed Hindash | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Published at Sun, 02 Apr 2017 18:42:39 +0000
