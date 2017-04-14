12 free agency decisions for Devils GM Ray Shero
12 free agency decisions for Devils GM Ray Shero
12 free agency decisions for Devils GM Ray Shero
Updated April 14, 2017
Posted April 14, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Devils and general manager Ray Shero will have plenty of free agency decisions to make regarding their own players this offseason. One big piece of the team is an unrestricted free agent, while several younger players are heading into pivotal points as restricted free agents. Here are the 12 biggest decisions the team must make this summer.
Flyers Devils Hockey
Keith Kinkaid, Goalie
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Kinkaid represents the biggest free-agent decision for the Devils this offseason, with the team’s two-year backup goalie eligible to hit the open market on July 1. Kinkaid said he loves playing in New Jersey and wants to stay, but he also has aspirations to be a starting goalie in the future. Kinkaid will turn 28 on July 4.
“I love it here. It’s close to home, great group of guys,” Kinkaid said. “Organization’s heading in the right direction, so it would be good to be a part of it.
“I want to be a starter some day. You never want to get too comfortable,” Kinkaid added. “I think the more games I played this year, you could see it in my play, the growth in my game. I think I’m at a good age right now where my career could take a turn for the good. We’ll see what goes on, and I’m just working at my own game.”
Julio Cortez | AP Photo
Ottawa Senators v New Jersey Devils
Jacob Josefson, Forward
Status: Restricted Free Agent (Arbitration Eligible)
Josefson is quietly one of the longest tenured Devils, and he is one of four players left from the 2011-12 Stanley Cup Finals team. But he battled a couple injuries and inconsistent play throughout 2016-17, appearing in just 38 games. Could the Devils let Josefson walk to free up a spot for a younger prospect? Or will he get another short deal?
Elsa | Getty Images
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 14 Apr 2017 10:00:02 +0000
Related Posts