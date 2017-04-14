12 free agency decisions for Devils GM Ray Shero

“I love it here. It’s close to home, great group of guys,” Kinkaid said. “Organization’s heading in the right direction, so it would be good to be a part of it.

“I want to be a starter some day. You never want to get too comfortable,” Kinkaid added. “I think the more games I played this year, you could see it in my play, the growth in my game. I think I’m at a good age right now where my career could take a turn for the good. We’ll see what goes on, and I’m just working at my own game.”