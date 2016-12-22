'16 and Pregnant' star dies in Philly suburb, report says



COATESVILLE, Pa. — Valerie Fairman, a Pennsylvania woman who starred on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010, was found dead Wednesday of an apparent drug overdose, TMZ reports.

Fairman, 23, was reportedly at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pa., about 40 miles west of Philadelphia, and was found unresponsive inside the friend’s bathroom. The cause of death will not be determined until a toxicology report is released from a coroner.

Since her time on MTV, Fairman, originally of Oxford, Pa., has been arrested several times, TMZ reports, including a prostitution charge in 2015.

Fairman’s child, 7-year-old Nevaeh, resides with Fairman’s mother.

Fellow MTV reality stars, including “Teen Mom 2’s” Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans paid tribute to Fairman on social media.

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

[embedded content]

Bobby Olivier may be reached at bolivier@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @BobbyOlivier. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 20:12:50 +0000