16 of the best bites from N.J.'s ultimate food and wine festival (PHOTOS)
16 of the best bites from N.J.'s ultimate food and wine festival (PHOTOS)
16 of the best bites from N.J.'s ultimate food and wine festival (PHOTOS)
By Vicki Hyman | NJ Advance Media
The best of New Jersey’s best
The 9th annual New Jersey Wine & Food Festival at Hamburg’s Crystal Springs Resort this weekend featured cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, a tour of the resort’s award-winning wine cellar, a foie gras challenge judged by guest of honor Daniel Boulud, and the highlight, the Grand Tasting, in which more than 30 New Jersey chefs offered up samples of their fare Saturday night. Here is a donut ice cream sundae from chef Rachel Crampsey of Montclair Bread Company and Montclair’s new Oh My Cod.
Vicki Hyman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
‘Jersey is more than fried clams’
While Daniel Boulud headlined the three-day festival, it also welcomed a host of top chefs from New Jersey and from around the country, including Katsuji Tanabe, pictured, a two-time “Top Chef” contestant who lives in Los Angeles, who said he was wowed by the talent here. “I think people need to know that Jersey is more than fried clams,” he tells NJ.com.
Vicki Hyman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Cotechino with cavalo negro, sunchokes and black garlic
Chefs Bill Dorrler and Kevin Knevals of Due Mari in New Brunswick and Osteria Morini in Bernardsville.
Vicki Hyman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sun, 02 Apr 2017 15:39:00 +0000
Related Posts