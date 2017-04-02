16 of the best bites from N.J.'s ultimate food and wine festival (PHOTOS)

‘Jersey is more than fried clams’

While Daniel Boulud headlined the three-day festival, it also welcomed a host of top chefs from New Jersey and from around the country, including Katsuji Tanabe, pictured, a two-time “Top Chef” contestant who lives in Los Angeles, who said he was wowed by the talent here. “I think people need to know that Jersey is more than fried clams,” he tells NJ.com.