16-year-old charged after police-involved shooting, authorities say

PATERSON — A 16-year-old juvenile was charged in connection with a shooting in the early hours of Wednesday that involved a police officer, authorities said.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight in the area of Carroll and Park Streets and the juvenile was charged with delinquency, according to a news release from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

If committed by an adult, the prosecutor’s office said, the crime would constitute robbery, weapons and drug offenses. The juvenile complaints will be handled in the Passaic County Superior Court Family Division, according to the release.

“Due to the confidentiality surrounding juvenile proceedings, no further information will be released at this time,” according to the release.

The investigation, including the officer’s use of force, is still ongoing.

Original reports stated that a police officer and a suspect fired shots at each other after an officer responded to an armed robbery and that the suspect was injured.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed later in the day that a weapon was fired by a police officer, but that no injuries were reported from the officer’s gunfire.

