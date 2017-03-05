18 of 19 Devils 'weren't good enough' in loss to Bruins



BOSTON — Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy tabbed Cory Schneider as the reason the Devils lost by only one goal on Saturday to the Boston Bruins.

In his mind, the 18 Devils skaters didn’t do enough to back up the 37-save effort by Schneider in a 3-2 loss.

“He was the best player on the ice. The other 18 guys that were playing weren’t good enough,” Lovejoy said. “We weren’t good enough getting pucks out of the zone cleanly to set our forwards up. We weren’t good enough in the neutral zone or hard enough down low. That’s a team that you need to play a methodical game against, and we didn’t. We didn’t earn it.”

The Devils never led against the Bruins in their fifth straight one-goal loss, but it was noticeably different from the previous four. The Devils never led, and the Bruins ended with a 40-17 shot advantage.

The team logged only 15 shots in Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, but the Bruins pushed the play into the Devils’ defensive zone more often than not.

“The feeling’s a lot different than it was in Washington where we competed and it just didn’t go the right way,” Schneider said. “Tonight’s sort of different where we feel we could have given a little more, myself included. Losing is the same no matter what, but there’s different kinds of losing. Not a great loss for us.”

Devils coach John Hynes pointed to the first period as one where the Devils lacked the play they needed, and they never fully recovered. He said the play was better as the game wore on, but the Bruins still outshot the Devils 24-12 over the final 40 minutes.

“We didn’t execute coming out of our own end when we had the puck on our stick, and that allowed them to get quite a bit of offensive zone time,” Hynes said about the first period. “So we had to spend quite a bit of time in our own zone, and the we didn’t have the competitiveness on the puck.”

