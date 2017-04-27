19 iconic N.J. album covers, improved by FaceApp
Updated April 27, 2017
Posted April 27, 2017
4.jpg
By Bobby Olivier | NJ Advance Media For NJ.com
We had some fun with FaceApp.
Everyone seems to be using the dexterous smartphone photo app right now, which allows users to change photos of men to women, babies to the elderly — and add a smile to just about anyone’s frowning face.
We’ve decided to take a deep dive with the latter feature, clearing improving 17 of New Jersey music’s most iconic album covers. The right-side photo is created by FaceApp.
Admit it: Bruce, Frank, Whitney and Queen Latifah all look a little better with a big grin plastered on their faces.
Who did we miss? Comment below (and try not to laugh).
1.jpg
Bruce Springsteen’s “The River”
The Boss should be smiling — “The River” birthed the band’s first major pop hit in “Hungry Heart.”
10.jpg
Whitney Houston’s “Whitney Houston”
How will I know … when my next dental appointment is?
13.jpg
Frank Sinatra’s “September of my Years”
One of the few album covers where Frank isn’t smiling — we changed that!
fug.jpg
Fugees’ “The Score”
Lauryn Hill’s smile says “I’m gonna leave these two guys — solo career, here I come!”
