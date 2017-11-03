2-alarm blaze badly damages Monmouth County house



TINTON FALLS – A two-alarm blaze badly damaged a Monmouth County house on Monday and drew fire companies from several towns to bring it under control.

The fire in the two-story house was reported shortly around 4 p.m. on Shafto Road near the intersection with Route 33 and firefighters found the house full engulfed upon arrival. Roads were closed in the surrounding area while firefighters battled the blaze.

No injuries were reported. A backhoe was enlisted to help demolish part of the structure and expose any lingering hot spots, fire officials said.

Published at Tue, 14 Mar 2017 02:05:46 +0000