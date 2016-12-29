2 critical after multiple shooting in Newark



NEWARK— Police are investigating a shooting that left two male victims seriously wounded Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Reservoir Apartments at South Orange Avenue and S. 9th Street around 7:30 p.m.

No motive has been established and no suspects had yet been identified in the ongoing investigation, police also said.

The victims were both listed in critical condition at University Hospital.

