2 from Lambertville charged with DUI, police say

LAMBERTVILLE – A 35-year-old city resident who drove her vehicle into a parked car on Sunday was charged with DUI, police said. She was one of two city residents charged with DUI between Sunday and Monday.

Katie M. Ternus was arrested after Patrolman Jeffery Cooper responded to a report of an accident at 11 p.m. on Route 179 and North Union Street. Ternus had struck a parked car, police said.

Ternus, who was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol, was also charged with refusal to submit to chemical testing and issued motor-vehicle summonses for cell phone use and careless driving. She was released pending a court appearance, police said.

A second city resident, Luke P. Dumas, 20, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Monday and charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

Lt. Robert “Bob” Brown reported seeing Dumas driving erratically on Coryell Street. During a stop at Coryell and North Union streets, Brown found marijuana in Dumas’ vehicle, police said. Brown said Dumas was also under the influence of alcohol.

Dumas was charged with possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drugs in a motor vehicle and DUI. He was released with a pending court date.

City police also reported that Alexander J. Gaudreau, 25, of Wrightstown, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. on Dec. 14 and charged with marijuana possession.

Patrolman Brian Pascoe stopped Gaudreau’s vehicle on Route 29 at Weeden Street because it had a license plate light out and tinted windows, according to a report.

Gaudreau was found to be in possession of marijuana, a blue glass pipe with marijuana residue, a silver metal grinder and rolling papers, police said. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and given a motor-vehicle summons for maintenance of lamps. Gaudreau was released with a pending court date, police said.

In Readington Township, Cpl. Steven Rindock arrested Cyle T. Connors, 22, from Hampton, and charged him with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana during a motor-vehicle stop on Route 22 at 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

A marijuana cigarette and blunt wrappers were reportedly found inside the vehicle, police said. Connors was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and issued a motor-vehicle summons for maintenance of lamps. He was released pending a hearing in municipal court.

