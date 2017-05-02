2 N.J. towns are finalists in national main street competition



New Jersey is home to some of the country’s most beloved main streets and downtowns, according to an ongoing national contest.

Maple Shade and Haddonfield are both contenders in Independent We Stand’s America’s Main Streets competition.

The winner of the contest, whose goal is to “help promote the importance and strong economic benefits of these main streets and the small businesses that help them thrive,” gets $25,000. Business associations, improvement districts and main street groups were all invited to enter.

Independent We Stand is a national network of independent small business owners. The competition is sponsored by Stihl, a manufacturer of chainsaws and other outdoor equipment (the winner also gets a $1,000 certificate for Stihl products).

Maple Shade and Haddonfield are currently among 25 quarterfinalists in a round of voting that lasts until May 28. The winner will be announced on June 5.

The nomination for Maple Shade (“Nice Town, Friendly People“), written by Maple Shade, Inc., cites its “renaissance to bring back the old town feel of yesteryear,” in addition to a new art gallery and a planned thrift shop. The nomination for Haddonfield, written by Downtown Haddonfield, describes a “picture-perfect streetscape,” “incredible array of dining options,” reverence for history and regular event schedule.

“The Downtown Haddonfield experience takes you inside charming shops and well-preserved colonial style buildings, making for an eclectic destination to shop, dine and visit time and time again,” Mayor Jeff Kasko said in a statement.

Other nominated main streets and downtowns include Wellsboro, Pa., Oxford, Pa., Hayward, Wis. and Westerly, R.I.

Voters can make one pick every 24 hours at mainstreetcontest.com

