2 reportedly killed in tractor-trailer crash on Turnpike



TEANECK — Two people were killed Sunday when their car and a tractor-trailer collided on the New Jersey Turnpike, NBC New York reported.

The crash, which forced the closure of northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Teaneck, claimed the lives of a man and woman in a Nissan Altima, the report said.

Whether the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained any injuries was not immediately clear.

State Police — who said the crash took place near mile marker 119 — did not immediately release the names or ages of the deceased, according to the report.

Tractor-trailer crash on NJ Turnpike kills 2 people in car, troopers say https://t.co/9BoHROTgXX — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 13, 2017

Published at Mon, 13 Feb 2017 04:09:00 +0000