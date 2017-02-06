2 robbed at gunpoint on N.J. college campus, authorities say



GLASSBORO — Authorities warn about a group of men who robbed two individuals at gunpoint on the Rowan University campus.

The university sent out an alert about the robbery Sunday night. The robbery occurred around 8:40 p.m. in from of Winans Hall on Route 322.

Two men were walking outside the hall when a four-door sedan pulled up to them. Inside the sedan was four men. One of the men, described as having a red hooded sweatshirt and gray pants pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Afterward, the sedan drove away, eastbound on Route 322 toward the Marriott. Three of the men were described as having short hair while the fourth had dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or Rowan Public Safety at 856-256-4911.

