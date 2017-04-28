2 suspected in series of Newark burglaries arrested



NEWARK— Two city men have been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of burglaries at several businesses this month, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Nathaniel Hartwell, 27, is accused of burglaries between April 14 and 19, while 56-year-old Ernest Reeder hit businesses between April 16 and 23, police said.

Hartwell allegedly burglarized the following businesses: Zap Car Wash, 1196 Broad St., on Friday, April 14, 2017 and Saturday, April 15; Dr. Shack Chicken, 649 Market St., on Sunday, April 16; Dollar Tree, 189 Springfield Avenue, on Tuesday, April 18; Popeye’s, 857 Frelinghuysen Avenue, on Wednesday, April 19; and Burger King, 306 Elizabeth Avenue, on Wednesday, April 19.

He was arrested on April 21 and charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of criminal mischief, four counts of theft and two counts of possession of burglary tools.

Reeder allegedly burglarized Westrock Warehouse, 2013 McCarter Highway, on Sunday, April 16; JFC Motors, 508 Broadway on Wednesday, April 19 th , Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24; Roman Asphalt, 14 Ogden Street, on Thursday, April 20; and DCI Signs & Awnings, 110 Riverside Lane, on Sunday, April 23.

Reeder was arrested on April 24 and charged with six counts of burglary, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of burglary tools. He was released from custody Wednesday.

“I congratulate the members of the Newark Police Division who work extremely hard to identify suspects and then to gather the necessary evidence to arrest them,” Ambrose said.

