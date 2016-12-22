2016 STS Exposure Camp recap: Top regional specialists instructed by former RU K Lee McDonald



On Dec. 17, 100 of the Northeast’s best high school kickers, punters and snappers gathered at the Special Teams Solutions College Exposure Camp in Waldwick, N.J. The 13th Annual showcase once again proved to be the region’s biggest platform for specialists, drawing heavy interest from numerous Division I, II and III college coaches.

Campers traveled from seven states to receive professional instruction with current and former college and professional players while competing head-to-head on field goals, kickoffs, punts and snaps. There were many division one prospects, several of whom have already secured offers from college recruiters after standout camp performances.

6 RU football commits make all-state

“There was some big time talent here tonight which made this year’s camp especially strong,” said former Rutgers kicker and Special Teams Solutions director Lee McDonald. “The performance of many specialists will no doubt improve their stock from a recruiting standpoint.”

Leading the way was 2017 prospect Justin Davidovicz of Bridgewater ( N.J.) Raritan, who took top field goal and kickoff honors with eye popping height, impressive 60-yard range on placements and a booming kickoff average of 68 yards and 4.0 seconds hang time.

Davidovicz already holds a preferred walk-on opportunity from Rutgers, and could potentially earn a scholarship offer over the next couple months as he is clearly one of the top all-around specialists in the region.

Fellow senior Patrick Moran of Cedar Creek (Egg Harbor, N.J.) was the field goal runner-up with a long kick of 50 yards while 2019 kicker/punter Danny Kay of Palmyra (N.J.) earned second place on kickoffs with a personal best kick of 68 yards and 3.7 seconds hang time.

Class of 2017 kicker/punter Christian Carrick of New Hyde Park (N.Y.) and 2018 specialist Nate Fondacaro of St. Augustine Prep (Sewell, N.J.) also proved their worth, displaying strong legs on field goals, kickoffs and punts while 2018 prospect David Gelb of Manalapan (N.J.) put forth a solid effort as a kickoff and field goal finalist.

Junior specialist Massimo Biscardi of Downingtown (Pa.) showed well, securing a spot in both the kickoff and field goal finals while the performance of 2018 kicker/punter Koby Kiefer of Bridgeport (W.V.) is notable after he landed in the punt and kickoff finals.

Senior Connor Bowler of Downingtown (Pa.) West made a notable impression as the top punter, consistently skimming or hitting the 70 foot high dome while averaging 44 yards and 4.2 seconds of hang time per punt.

Meanwhile, senior Brandon Ribeiro of Colonia (N.J.) had a good outing as the runner-up including a person best 50-yard punt. Junior college kicking and punting prospect Jared Calhoun of Monroe (N.Y.) turned a few heads with a consistent showing including a best punt of 50 yards with 4.6 seconds hang time.

The snapping talent was very good overall with two snappers in particular dueling for bragging rights. Clas of 2018’s Jack Hadley of Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.) and 2017’s Billy Taylor out of Parsippany Hills (N.J.) threw heat in averaging in the .7’s per long snap from 15 yards respectively. However, Hadley won the very close head-to-head finals competition.

Senior specialist Ryan Cassidy of Lenape (N.J.) and 2018 snapper Matt Aloni of Plainedge (N.Y.) also stood out as finalists with strong snap speed, accuracy and consistency.

Look for many of these prospects and the top camp performers to land at the next level in the coming weeks as college recruiting picks up for senior kickers, punters and snappers which are often among the last positions to be recruited, according to McDonald.

“Schools do not recruit a kicker, punter or snapper every year nor do they often offer scholarships to prospects right out of high school,” adds McDonald. “And while the College Exposure Camp has done its part to reverse that trend, unfortunately, many programs still take their chances and rely on a pool of walk-on players, hoping someone will develop into a reliable starter.”

For video highlights and complete camp results, visit stscamps.com

Rebuilding Rutgers: From The Ashes takes you inside the new football regime. In the season finale, we have a roundtable discussion on the future of the program.



Todderick Hunt may be reached at thunt@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @TodderickHunt. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 24 Dec 2016 14:45:00 +0000