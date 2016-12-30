2016 was rough, but majority are optimistic about 2017



We lost Prince, our princess, Bowie and Snape. Among the many celebrity deaths in 2016, the year also brought an ugly presidential race and mass killings in Orlando, Florida and around the world.

According to an Associated Press-Time Square Alliance poll:

“Only 18 percent said things for the country got better, 33 percent said things got worse, and 47 percent said it was unchanged from 2015.”

There were some few bright spots, particularly from the world of sports. A majority called the Chicago Cub’s World Series win memorable as well as the Olympic victories of the U.S. women’s gymnastics teams.

2017 will be heralded in by the inauguration of the 45th President, Donald Trump and hopefully a few less losses in the entertainment world.

