2017 NFL free agency tracker: Contracts, deals, signings | LIVE updates

By Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

NFL free agency has arrived!

With agents, players and teams legally allowed to negotiate contracts and deals, expect a wave of signings to happen on March 9. Will Alshon Jeffery, Terrelle Pryor or Kenny Stills be the first wide receiver off the board? Is veteran speedster DeSean Jackson going to land with a big-armed quarterback? Will Adrian Peterson leave the Vikings? So many questions for NFL fans to ponder with millions in empty salary cap room to help them decide.

Will the Eagles land a big-time wide receiver through a trade (Brandin Cooks) or sign a star on the open market (Terrelle Pryor, Kenny Britt)? Can the Giants upgrade at left tackle and is a pursuit of Brandon Marshall realistic? Are the Jets in full rebuild mode?

Those questions should be answered over the next few days. The legal tampering period begins at 12 p.m. ET on March 7, 2017. Free agents can begin to sign with teams on March 9.

Here’s a one-stop shop for every big-name NFL free agent signing.