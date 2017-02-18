2017 NFL salary cap casualties: Predicting next wave of big-name cuts
Updated February 18, 2017
Posted February 18, 2017
Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Which NFL stars will be released before free agency?
As the NFL league year gets set to begin with free agency on March 9, teams will be clearing out salary cap space in the coming weeks. That means high-profile players with big contracts could be on the chopping block.
Will the Dallas Cowboys give Tony Romo a chance to hit free agency by releasing the former star? Will recent legal issues play into a Jets release of Darrelle Revis? Are the Eagles ready to have a salary cap purge to go wild in free agency?
With former stars like Victor Cruz and Mario Williams already on the unemployment line, more players are sure to follow in the coming weeks.
Buckle up, football fans. Here’s who could be joining the free-agent market soon.
Max Faulkner/TNS
Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Cap savings if cut: $5.1M
Speculation has already begun surrounding Romo’s eventual release from the Cowboys. If Dallas can’t find a trade partner, a release of the former starter—allowing Romo to make his own decision on his next destination could spur Jerry Jones to give him a release. If it happens, expect the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears to make a run.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Darrelle Revis, CB, New York Jets
Cap savings if cut: $7.3M
This felt like a possibility before Revis’ recent legal trouble. Now? It feels like a matter of when—not if—the Jets move on from a player that no longer is close to dominant. In fact, when looking strictly at Revis’ issues in 2016, a case can be made that a release is addition by subtraction.
Bill Kostroun/AP Photo
Jamaal Charles, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Cap savings if cut: $6.1M
The math doesn’t work for Charles in Kansas City anymore. Over the last two years—as Andy Reid’s group has morphed into one of the AFC’s best teams—Charles has played a grand total of eight games. With over $6M in cap savings there to be had with a Charles release, it makes too much sense for the Chiefs not to do it.
John Sleezer/TNS
