2017 NFL salary cap casualties: Predicting next wave of big-name cuts

Which NFL stars will be released before free agency?

As the NFL league year gets set to begin with free agency on March 9, teams will be clearing out salary cap space in the coming weeks. That means high-profile players with big contracts could be on the chopping block.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give Tony Romo a chance to hit free agency by releasing the former star? Will recent legal issues play into a Jets release of Darrelle Revis? Are the Eagles ready to have a salary cap purge to go wild in free agency?

With former stars like Victor Cruz and Mario Williams already on the unemployment line, more players are sure to follow in the coming weeks.

Buckle up, football fans. Here’s who could be joining the free-agent market soon.