2017 NFL schedule: Jets game-by-game predictions | How many will they win?
2017 NFL schedule: Jets game-by-game predictions | How many will they win?
2017 NFL schedule: Jets game-by-game predictions | How many will they win?
Updated April 20, 2017
Posted April 21, 2017
By Darryl Slater and Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NFL regular season schedule is out, and the New York Jets have a tough road ahead, against the likes of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who are coming off yet another Super Bowl championship. Let’s go ahead and give you some predictions for how the Jets’ 2017 season will unfold.
Todd Bowles
Here now, Jets beat reporters Darryl Slater and Connor Hughes offer their game-by-game predictions for the Jets’ 2017 regular season schedule — plus their final record picks …
Sammy Watkins
Week 1: at Bills
Last meeting in Buffalo: Jets won 37-31 last season
Slater’s prediction for Jets-Bills
Jets 17, Bills 16
The Jets are going to have to win a lot of low-scoring games like this, considering their offensive limitations.
Hughes’ prediction for Jets-Bills
Bills 28, Jets 10
The Jets Week 2 victory over the Bills in Buffalo last year was the highpoint of the season. The defense attacked, the offense was on fire. It all fell apart after that, though. The Jets and Bills are two teams headed in a different directions. I think the Bills will compete for a playoff spot this year. The Jets… won’t.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 10:30:00 +0000
Related Posts