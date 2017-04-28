2017 NHL Draft: Draft Lottery results, first round order

By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The first 15 picks of the 2017 NHL Draft are set after Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery. The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars jumped into the top three picks of the Draft through the Lottery. The Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes all entered the Lottery with the highest odds to earn a top-three pick, but all dropped down to picks four through seven in the Draft. Here is the full order for the first 15 picks of the 2017 NHL Draft.