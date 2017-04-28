2017 NHL Draft: Draft Lottery results, first round order
2017 NHL Draft: Draft Lottery results, first round order
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The first 15 picks of the 2017 NHL Draft are set after Saturday’s NHL Draft Lottery. The New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars jumped into the top three picks of the Draft through the Lottery. The Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Las Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes all entered the Lottery with the highest odds to earn a top-three pick, but all dropped down to picks four through seven in the Draft. Here is the full order for the first 15 picks of the 2017 NHL Draft.
1-New Jersey Devils
The Devils entered the lottery with an 8.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick in June’s NHL Draft and had a greater chance of picking sixth or seventh than jumping into the top three. But the Devils had the greatest odds of winning the top pick out of the three teams that jumped into the top three. The Draft will mark the first time the Devils make the first overall pick in franchise history.
2-Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers made the biggest jump in the lottery, going from 13th into the top three, and they ended up slotting right behind their Metropolitan Division rival for the No. 2 pick. The Draft will mark the second time the Flyers make the second overall selection. They went No. 2 in the 2007 Draft, when they picks F James van Riemsdyk. They picked No. 1 once in their history, taking Mel Bridgman first in 1975.
