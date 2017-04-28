2017 NHL Draft Lottery results: Devils win 1st overall pick



The Devils will No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Draft after the order of the first 15 picks were determined at Saturday night Draft Lottery in Toronto.

The Devils had a 8.5 percent percent chance of receiving the first overall pick. They were one of three teams, along with the Flyers and Dallas Stars, to jump into the top three of the Draft.

The Flyers will pick second in June’s Draft and the Stars will select

The NHL Draft will be held on June 23 and 24 in Chicago.

