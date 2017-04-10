2017 NHL Draft Lottery: What are the Devils' odds?



The Devils have an 8.5 percent chance of winning the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery after finishing tied for the third fewest points in the NHL. They will be guaranteed a top-eight pick in June’s NHL Draft.

They tied the Arizona Coyotes in the final standings with 70 points, but the Coyotes received higher odds based on regulation and overtime wins. The Devils won 25 in regulation or overtime, while the Coyotes won only 24.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held on April 29.

Projecting Devils’ 17-18 opening night roster

Along with the Devils’ 8.5 percent chance at the top pick, they have an 8.7 percent chance at the second pick and an 8.8 percent chance at the third pick.

The Devils cannot pick fourth, and they have a 7.2 percent chance at the fifth pick. They have a 33 percent chance a the sixth pick, a 28.7 percent chance at the seventh pick and a 5.2 percent chance at the eighth pick.

The Colorado Avalanche finished with the fewest points in the NHL and have a 17.9 percent chance of taking the top pick, followed by the Vancouver Canucks at 12.1.

The Coyotes and Las Vegas Golden Knights both have a 10.3 percent chance. Las Vegas was locked into the third spot based on their expansion agreement.

The Devils won the 11th pick in the 2016 NHL Draft lottery before eventually trading down to the 12th pick and selecting center Michael McLeod. They picked forward Pavel Zacha with the sixth overall pick in 2015.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 10:25:00 +0000