2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Complete second-round schedule



The second round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is officially set, with eight teams remaining in the hunt for the Cup. After the first round featured zero Game 7s, all eight teams are ready to being second-round play on Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27.

Sindey Crosby and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will play the top-seeded Presidents’ Trophy winner Washington Capitals. The New York Rangers will aim for their third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four seasons when the visit the Ottawa Senators to start the second round.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will aim to prolong their playoff run when they play the Anaheim Ducks, while the other Western Conference semifinal features the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues.

Here is the complete schedule for the second round:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins at Capitals (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 29, 8 p.m.: Penguins at Capitals (NBC, CBC)

Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.: Capitals at Penguins (NBCSN, CBC)

Wednesday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.: Capitals at Penguins (NBCSN, CBC)

Saturday, May 6, TBD: Penguins at Capitals (TBD) (if necessary)

Monday, May 8, TBD: Capitals at Penguins (NBCSN) (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 10, TBD: Penguins at Capitals (NBCSN) (if necessary)

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m.: Rangers at Senators (CNBC, CBC)

Saturday, April 29, 3 p.m.: Rangers at Senators (NBC, CBC)

Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m.: Senators at Rangers (NBCSN, CBC)

Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Senators at Rangers (NBCSN, CBC)

Saturday, May 6, TBD: Rangers at Senators (TBD) (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 9, TBD: Senators at Rangers (NBCSN) (if necessary)

Thursday, May 11, TBD: Rangers at Senators (NBCSN) (if necessary)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 p.m.: Oilers at Ducks (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Friday, April 28, 10:30 p.m.: Oilers at Ducks (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 30, 7 p.m.: Ducks at Oilers (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Wednesday, May 3, 10 p.m.: Ducks at Oilers (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Friday, May 5, TBD: Oilers at Ducks (NBCSN, Sportsnet) (if necessary)

Sunday, May 7, TBD: Ducks at Oilers (TBD) (if necessary)

Wednesday, May 10, TBD: Oilers at Ducks (NBCSN) (if necessary)

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Wednesday, April 26, 8 p.m.: Predators at Blues (NBCSN, CBC)

Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.: Predators at Blues (NBCSN, CBC)

Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m.: Blues at Predators (NBC, Sportsnet)

Tuesday, May 2, 9:30 p.m.: Blues at Predators (NBCSN, Sportsnet)

Friday, May 5, TBD: Predators at Blues (NBCSN, Sportsnet) (if necessary)

Sunday, May 7, TBD: Blues at Predators (TBD) (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 9, TBD: Predators at Blues (NBCSN) (if necessary)

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 24 Apr 2017 13:39:49 +0000