2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Eastern, Western Conference finals schedule



The 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to the final four teams after the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators advanced to the conference finals. The Eastern Conference finals will feature Sidney Crosby and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who knocked off the Washington Capitals in seven games. They will play Craig Anderson and the Ottawa Senators, who won Game 6 at Madison Square Garden to beat the New York Rangers, 4-2, in the best-of-seven series.

The Western Conference finals will feature P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators, who will make their first ever appearance in the Stanley Cup semifinals. The Predators swept the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks in the first round before beating the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals. Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks clinched the other spot in the Western Conference finals after beating Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7.

Here is the full schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference finals:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m.: Senators at Penguins (NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Monday, May 15, 8 p.m.: Senators at Penguins (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 17, 8 p.m.: Penguins at Senators (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Friday, May 19, 8 p.m.: Penguins at Senators (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 5*: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m.: Senators at Penguins (NBC, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m.: Penguins at Senators (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 7*: Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m.: Senators at Penguins (NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports)

*If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Game 1: Friday, May 12, 9 p.m.: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 2: Sunday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Game 3: Tuesday, May 16, 8 p.m.: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m.: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 5*: Saturday, May 20, 7:15 p.m.: Predators @ Ducks | NBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 6*: Monday, May 22, 8 p.m.: Ducks @ Predators | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 24, 9 p.m.: Predators @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*If necessary

