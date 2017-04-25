2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks preview, prediction

By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Connor McDavid, Cam Talbot, Patrick Maroon, Adam Larsson and the Edmonton Oilers won their first Stanley Cup Playoff series in more than a decade and will aim to advance to the Western Conference finals when they play Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Cory Perry, John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Ducks will be playing for their second conference finals appearance in three seasons. Here are players to watch from each team, the series schedule, odds and predictions for the second-round matchup.