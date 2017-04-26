2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues preview, prediction
Updated April 26, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
P.K. Subban, Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators will aim to extend their remarkable run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they play Jake Allen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alex Steen and the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference semifinals. The Predators enter the series coming off a sweep of the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks, while the Blues topped a division rival, the Minnesota Wild, in five games. Here are players to watch from each team, the series schedule, odds and predictions for the second-round matchup.
NHL: Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues
How they got here
Nashville Predators
The Predators put on an impressive show in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, sweeping the Western Conference’s top seed, the Chicago Blackhawks. After Pekka Rinne recorded shutouts on the road in Games 1 and 2, the Predators won the Game 3 in overtime, with Kevin Fiala scoring the winning goal in overtime for a 3-2 victory. They then closed out the series with a 4-1 win in Game 4. Filip Forsberg, Viktor Arvidsson, Roman Josi, Colton Sissons and Fiala all scored two goals in the series, while Rinne allowed just three goals.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues also pulled off a first-round upset when they knocked off a Central Division rival, the Minnesota Wild, in five games. After a pair of 2-1 road wins in Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota, the Blues returned home with a 3-1 win in Game 3. The Wild pushed the series back to Minnesota with a 2-0 win in Game 4, but the Blues clinched the series on the road with a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 5, where Magnus Paajarvi scored the winner off assists from Vladimir Sobotka and Jori Lehtera. Jaden Schwartz led the team with five points in the first round, while Jake Allen went 4-1 with a .956 save percentage and 1.47 GAA. Since Mike Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock as head coach, the Blues are 26-9-2, including the postseason.
Jeff Curry | USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
Players to watch
P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
Subban finished with 40 points over 66 games during his first season in Nashville after he was traded from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Shea Weber. The star defenseman went for two assists in the first round, but he’ll be one the key players anchoring the blue line for the Predators against the St. Louis Blues. In 59 career playoff games, Subban has 11 goals and 29 assists.
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Forsberg finished tied with Viktor Arvidsson for the team lead in goals during the regular season, where each netted 31. He added 27 assists while playing in all 82 games. He pulled off back-to-back hat tricks during the regular season when he scored six total goals over two games against the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche. He finished with two goals and three assists in the first round against the Blackhawks.
