2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues preview, prediction

The Blues also pulled off a first-round upset when they knocked off a Central Division rival, the Minnesota Wild, in five games. After a pair of 2-1 road wins in Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota, the Blues returned home with a 3-1 win in Game 3. The Wild pushed the series back to Minnesota with a 2-0 win in Game 4, but the Blues clinched the series on the road with a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 5, where Magnus Paajarvi scored the winner off assists from Vladimir Sobotka and Jori Lehtera. Jaden Schwartz led the team with five points in the first round, while Jake Allen went 4-1 with a .956 save percentage and 1.47 GAA. Since Mike Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock as head coach, the Blues are 26-9-2, including the postseason.