2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators preview, prediction

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Kreider led the Rangers with 28 goals in the regular season, and he also recorded 25 assists. He finished with only one point in the first round against the Canadiens, but it was an assist on the biggest goal of the series. He assisted Zibanejad on his game-winning overtime goal in Game 5 to give the Rangers a 3-2 series lead before the team clinch in New York in Game 6.