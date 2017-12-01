2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators preview, prediction
2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators preview, prediction
2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators preview, prediction
Updated April 25, 2017
Posted April 25, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Henrik Lundqvist, Mats Zuccarello, Derek Stepan, Ryan McDonagh and the New York Rangers will attempt to reach the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time in four seasons when they play Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone, Craig Anderson, Derick Brassard and the Ottawa Senators in the second round. The teams play in Game 1 in Ottawa on Thursday, April 27. Here are players to watch from each team, the series schedule, odds and predictions for the second-round matchup.
NHL: New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators
How they got here
New York Rangers
The Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games, rallying from a 2-1 deficit with three straight wins. Forward Mika Zibanejad delivered the series-turning goal when he scored the overtime winner in Game 5, lifting the Rangers to a 3-2 road win. They closed out the series with a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden in Game 6. Zibanejad led the team with four points in the first round, while Mats Zuccarello scored three goals. Henrik Lundqvist finished with a .947 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA over the six games.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators beat the Boston Bruins in six games, and the two teams needed overtime in four games to decide a winner. The Bruins extended the series with a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 5 in Ottawa, but the Senators closed the series with a 3-2 overtime win in Boston when Clarke MacArthur scored the winner 6:30 into overtime. Derick Brassard led the Senators with eight points in the first round, while Bobby Ryan finished with six points. Craig Anderson posted a .921 save percentage and a 1.94 GAA.
Marc DesRosiers | USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers – Game Six
Players to watch
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
The veteran goalie was on top of his game in the first round, saving .947 of the shots he faced and posting a 1.70 goals against average in the first round against the Canadiens. Lundqvist finished with a career-worst .910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA in the regular season, but he has plenty of playoff experience. He is 59-61 with a .923 save percentage and 2.25 GAA in 122 career playoff games.
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Kreider led the Rangers with 28 goals in the regular season, and he also recorded 25 assists. He finished with only one point in the first round against the Canadiens, but it was an assist on the biggest goal of the series. He assisted Zibanejad on his game-winning overtime goal in Game 5 to give the Rangers a 3-2 series lead before the team clinch in New York in Game 6.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Tue, 25 Apr 2017 18:00:00 +0000
Related Posts