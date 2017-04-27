2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals preview, prediction

How they got here

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins received arguably the hardest draw of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets finished right behind the Penguins in points in the regular season at 108, compared to Pittsburgh’s 111. Columbus was the fourth highest in the NHL, but because of the playoff format, the second and third teams in the division standings play each other in the first round, and that turned out to be the Penguins and Blue Jackets. Despite the tough matchup, the Penguins dominated the series, closing it in five games. After decisive wins in Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh, the Penguins won Game 3 in Columbus behind a Jake Guentzel overtime goal, giving him a hat trick in a 5-4 win. Columbus won Game 4 but the Penguins ended the series in Game 5. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stepped in for an injured Matt Murray and posted a .933 save percentage and 2.52 GAA in the five games. Evgeni Malkin finished with two goals and nine assists for 11 points in five games. Sidney Crosby finished with two goals and five assists.