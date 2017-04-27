2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals preview, prediction
2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals preview, prediction
2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals preview, prediction
Updated April 27, 2017
Posted April 27, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Marc-Andre Fleury, Phil Kessel and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will play Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson and the Presidents’ Trophy winning Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series opens with Game 1 in Washington on Thursday, April 27. The NHL’s top two teams in points in the regular season will go head-to-head in the second round, and the Metropolitan Division rivals will aim for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Here are players to watch from each team, the series schedule, odds and predictions for the second-round matchup.
NHL: NHL All Star Game-Skills Competition
How they got here
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins received arguably the hardest draw of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets finished right behind the Penguins in points in the regular season at 108, compared to Pittsburgh’s 111. Columbus was the fourth highest in the NHL, but because of the playoff format, the second and third teams in the division standings play each other in the first round, and that turned out to be the Penguins and Blue Jackets. Despite the tough matchup, the Penguins dominated the series, closing it in five games. After decisive wins in Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh, the Penguins won Game 3 in Columbus behind a Jake Guentzel overtime goal, giving him a hat trick in a 5-4 win. Columbus won Game 4 but the Penguins ended the series in Game 5. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stepped in for an injured Matt Murray and posted a .933 save percentage and 2.52 GAA in the five games. Evgeni Malkin finished with two goals and nine assists for 11 points in five games. Sidney Crosby finished with two goals and five assists.
Washington Capitals
The top-seeded Capitals got all they could handle for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round after the Leafs earned the second wild card for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Capitals won in six games, with five going to overtime and all six ending as one-goal games. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 in Washington, but the Maple Leafs won the next two games, each in overtime, by 5-4 finals. But the Capitals won the final three games of the series, including a 5-4 regulation win in Game 4 before back-to-back 2-1 overtime wins in Games 5 and 6. T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson all finished with three goals to lead the team in the first round, while Oshie posted a team-high seven points. Nicklas Backstrom finished with two goals and four assists.
Kelvin Kuo | AP Photo
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Players to watch
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby led the NHL in goals in the regular season with 44, and despite missing seven games, he finished with 89 points — his most since posting 104 in 2013-14. Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy while leading the Penguins to the Stanley Cup last season, and over the course of his playoff career, he has posted more than one point per game in the postseason. He enters the second round against the Washington Capitals with 144 points in 129 playoff games. He went for two goals and five assists in five games in the first round, but he did finish with a minus-two rating.
Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
The Columbus Blue Jackets could not slow Evgeni Malkin down in the first round, and now the Washington Capitals will be tasked with handling the forward. Malkin led all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 11 points in the first round, needing just five games to get there. He scored two goals and dished out nine assists with a plus-seven rating. Malkin finished the regular season with 33 goals and 39 points in 62 games, and in 129 career postseason games, he has 140 points.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 10:00:02 +0000
Related Posts