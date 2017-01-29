2017 SAG Awards: Complete list of nominations
The 2017 SAG Awards, which honor the best individual and cast performances on both the silver and the small screens, will be handed tonight.
“Manchester By the Sea,” the Casey Affleck drama, earned the most film nominations with four, followed by the coming-of-age film “Moonlight” and “Fences,” based on August Wilson’s play and starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, who both won Tonys when they starred in the Broadway production. “La La Land,” which racked up a historic 7-trophy win at the Golden Globes, is only up for best actor (Ryan Gosling) and best actress (Emma Stone) but not best ensemble.
There is no breakout among the nominees on the television side, with “Game of Thrones,” “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “Westworld,” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson” earned three nominations each, although “O.J. Simpson” competes in the miniseries category.
One interesting race to watch will be best actor in a miniseries, in which two “O.J. Simpson” actors (Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown) will compete against two “The Night Of” actors (Riz Ahmed and John Turturro), possibly carving a path to victor for Bryan Cranston, who played LBJ in “All the Way.”
Lili Tomlin will be awarded the Life Achievement Award, to be presented by her “9 to 5″ co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.
The 2017 SAG Awards will be begin at 8 p.m. on both TNT and TBS. Here is a complete list of nominees:
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, “Arrival”
Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Captain Fantastic”
“Fences”
“Hidden Figures”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Captain America: Civil War”
“Doctor Strange”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Jason Bourne”
“Nocturnal Animals”
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”
Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”
John Turturro, “The Night Of”
Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”
Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
John Lithgow, “The Crown”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, “Orange is the New Black”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“The Crown”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“Westworld”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Black-ish”
“Modern Family”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Veep”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“Game of Thrones”
“Marvel’s Daredevil”
“Marvel’s Luke Cage”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”
