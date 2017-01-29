2017 SAG Awards: Complete list of nominations



The 2017 SAG Awards, which honor the best individual and cast performances on both the silver and the small screens, will be handed tonight.

“Manchester By the Sea,” the Casey Affleck drama, earned the most film nominations with four, followed by the coming-of-age film “Moonlight” and “Fences,” based on August Wilson’s play and starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, who both won Tonys when they starred in the Broadway production. “La La Land,” which racked up a historic 7-trophy win at the Golden Globes, is only up for best actor (Ryan Gosling) and best actress (Emma Stone) but not best ensemble.

There is no breakout among the nominees on the television side, with “Game of Thrones,” “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “Westworld,” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson” earned three nominations each, although “O.J. Simpson” competes in the miniseries category.

One interesting race to watch will be best actor in a miniseries, in which two “O.J. Simpson” actors (Courtney B. Vance and Sterling K. Brown) will compete against two “The Night Of” actors (Riz Ahmed and John Turturro), possibly carving a path to victor for Bryan Cranston, who played LBJ in “All the Way.”

Lili Tomlin will be awarded the Life Achievement Award, to be presented by her “9 to 5″ co-stars Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

The 2017 SAG Awards will be begin at 8 p.m. on both TNT and TBS. Here is a complete list of nominees:

Film