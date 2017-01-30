2017 SAG Awards: Hollywood decries Donald Trump's immigration ban, full winners list



Two underdogs — “Hidden Figures,” about the black female mathematicians who helped put men in space, and “Stranger Things,” about misfits banding together to help one of their own — took top honors at the 2017 SAG Awards, and both ensembles used their opportunities to plead for more understanding after a politically turbulent week.

“This story is of unity,” said “Hidden Figures” star Taraji P. Henson. “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and come together as a human race. We win. Love wins, every time.”

Speaking for the “Stranger Things” cast, David Harbour, who plays a police chief in a small Midwestern town beset by evil forces, delivered an unabashed battle cry: “We will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies. We will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face … We will do it all with soul, with heart and with joy.”

On the heels of Meryl Streep’s takedown of Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, which led to much praise but also a lot of criticism from those who called Hollywood painfully out of touch with everyday Americans, many winners spoke out against Trump’s recent executive order on immigration, which halted travel to the United States from several Muslim-majority countries and created havoc at the nation’s airports over the weekend.

Julia Louis Dreyfus, who won for best actress in a TV comedy for “Veep,” started off in mockery mode — “Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting at tonight’s SAG Awards, I look out on the million, probably even a million and a half people in this room and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I’m the winner. The winner is me. Landslide.” But she went on to note that her father was an immigrant who fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. “This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American.”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Hidden Figures”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Hacksaw Ridge”

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Orange is the New Black”

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

