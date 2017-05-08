2017 Steampunk World's Fair (PHOTOS)



PISCATAWAY – This past weekend the largest Steampunk festival on the East Coast and one of the biggest in the world was held at the Radisson and Embassy Suites hotels in Piscataway.

At the festival there were hundreds of people celebrating the Steampunk subculture based on the 19th century aesthetics of industrial powered steam machinery added with their own creativity.

Steampunk is influenced by Victorian England meeting the U.S. wild west culture, using creative fashions infused with modern technology and industrial mechanics as an artistic expression. Science fiction writers Jules Verne and H.G. Wells would be considered Steampunk authors today.

The Steampunk World’s Fair Festival attendees were able to watch and listen to performers, demonstrations, lectures, panels and even the Steampunk Band Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band performed. Also Steampunk gear was for sale from various merchants.

For many, coming to the event it is all about community while creatively expressing themselves in a welcoming atmosphere and being artistically inspired.

