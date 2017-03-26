27-year-old man dies hours after Newark shooting



NEWARK — Officials on Tuesday identified the 27-year-old man who died hours after he was shot in Newark’s South Ward.

Darnell Moody, of Newark, was shot around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 19th Street, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter.

Moody was pronounced dead at University Hospital around 12:20 p.m. the same day, the spokeswoman said.

The killing came after a violent weekend in the state’s largest city.

Tyrone Frazier, 41, of Newark, was shot to death early Sunday on the 600 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard. Four men were injured in two shootings late Saturday.

Newark has logged 13 murders this year compared to at least 19 killings in the same span last year, according to records.

Authorities did not comment on a motive for the shootings.

