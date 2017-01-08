3-alarm blaze rips through Camden County apartment complex



GLOUCESTER TWP — Emergency crews were at the scene of a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex in Gloucester Township late Saturday night, police said.

The fire at the property on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road was first reported around 10 p.m., according to 6abc.com.

There were no injuries, police said on Twitter.

“All roadways in and out of Lakeview are closed. Avoid the area,” the department said.

Video shared on Twitter showed the apartment building with extensive damage and the flames mostly out. Firefighters were continuing to spray water on the charred structure late Saturday night.

In an earlier video shared on Facebook, flames were seen shooting from the upper floor of the building.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Watch on #Periscope: Gloucester Twp NJ 3rd alarm apartment. https://t.co/ZUTZFUR9mZ — NLCFirePhotos (@NlcFire) January 8, 2017

Camden county fire crews battling three alarm fire at apt building. 500 block of lower landing road. No word yet on injuries pic.twitter.com/00Z0lGJBXz — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 8, 2017

