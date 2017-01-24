3 charged in cocaine, heroin distribution bust, police say



FLEMINGTON – Three men were arrested and charged in connection with dealing cocaine and heroin as part of a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Task Force and Readington and Clinton Township police.

Nicholas Rojas, 19, of Wayne, was arrested and charged with second-degree distribution of cocaine and third-degree distribution of heroin, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III announced Wednesday.

Jason Ovalles, 19, and Gerry Thomas, 28, both of Paterson, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

“Two ounces of cocaine and 500 decks of heroin, with a street value of $5,000, were seized during the investigation,” Kearns said.

$31K seized during drug arrest, police say

Rojas and Thomas were held in the Somerset County Jail pending a court appearance. Ovalles was released pending a court appearance.

Because the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 908-788-1129.

The arrests were jointly announced by Kearns, Chief of Detectives John J. Kuczynski, Readington Township Police Chief Sebastian Donaruma and Clinton Township Police Department Officer in Charge Lieutenant Doug Higgins.

On Jan. 11, a Lambertville man was arrested by the task force as part of a separate investigation and charged with third-degree conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute. In addition, $31,000 was seized from the man.

