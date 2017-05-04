3 gang members sentenced for armed robbery, eluding police



MOUNT HOLLY — Two men identified as members of a street gang were sentenced Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery two years ago, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Kavon Carter, 19, of Lumberton, and 20-year-old Tayron Brown of Edgewater Park pleaded guilty in the armed robbery May 7, 2015.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. – Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Holly Police Chief Thomas Mastrangelo announced today that two criminal street gang members have been sentenced to New Jersey state prison terms for robbing a Mount Holly man at gunpoint two years ago.

Carter and Brown approached the victim as he walked home from his job at a gas station and demanded the keys to the business’s safe at gunpoint. When the victim said he could not access the safe, Carter and Brown went to the victim’s house but were chased off by relatives. They were arrested a short time later and a gun was found.

Carter was sentenced to 8 years on weapons and drug charges, while Brown was sentenced to seven years for robbery and weapons offenses.

Another defendant in the case, Tifani Young Jr., 22, of Pemberton Township, is scheduled for trial on May 17. Young is charged with three counts of witness tampering,m robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

“There are a multitude of facts that indicate these defendants are involved in organized criminal activity,” Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier said in court.

“An extensive investigation established that these defendants are in fact members or associates of the Bloods criminal street gang and have a long history of contacts with law enforcement, including multiple arrests and convictions in the juvenile, municipal, or superior court levels. This repeated contact with law enforcement and the criminal justice system has failed to deter them from offending, and thus incarceration in state prison is necessary.”

All three are members of a street gang they call the Gotti Boy Movement (GBM), which is associated with the Bloods, authorities said.

Another GBM member was sentenced to prison Wednesday for leading police on a car chase following a shooting in October 2015 in Sunbury Village in Pemberton Township.

Adam Clark, 23, of Pemberton Township, received a five year term in state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to eluding after leading police in a lengthy pursuit during which two firearms were thrown from the vehicle. Young also faces charges in that case.

A 17-year-old male who was also a defendant in that case was fatally shot in February 2016 at a Cherry Hill motel.

