3 N.J. hip-hop artists nominated for 2017 XXL Freshman Class



From left: Mir Fontane, from Camden, 070 Shake, from North Bergen, and Monty, from Paterson, are all up for the 10th Spot in the XXL Freshman Class. (Photos via Twitter)

This June, one rising hip-hop talent will secure a coveted spot on the list known as the XXL Freshman Class.

While the magazine picks most of the class, the “10th Spot” is decided by a fan vote, and is reserved for the artist who draws the most votes and isn’t already on the list.

Last year, five New Jersey hip-hop artists were nominated for the 10th Spot, including Monty, a Fetty Wap associate who is again nominated this year. The 2017 contest, which opened on Monday, includes three Jersey talents.

Fans can vote once every four hours to help their pick make the cover of the XXL Freshman Class issue. Last year, the 10th Spot winner was Lil Yachty.

Monty, 26, a member of Paterson’s Remy Boyz, shows up this year as “Remy Boy Monty.”

The other Jersey nominees are Shake, or 070 Shake, a member of the 070 collective who hails from North Bergen (the “070” is the first half of the zip code 07047), and Mir Fontane from Camden.

Shake, 19, who is set to play Webster Hall in New York on April 15, is one of only a small handful of female artists of the 112 nominated for the spot. Artists appear in pitch videos to make their case for the vote.

Fontane, 23, is signed to 300 Entertainment, where he is label mates with Fetty Wap.

Voting for the 10th position in the XXL Freshman Class runs through midnight on April 2. To vote, visit freshman.xxlmag.com/10th-spot

