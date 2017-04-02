3 under-the-radar Jets who must step up next year, including Darron Lee



It’s pretty easy to look at the Jets roster and think they’re in trouble. They weren’t all that good before general manager Mike Maccagnan’s roster purge, and haven’t replaced the veterans cut with anyone of note.

Instead of overpaying in free agency, Maccagnan kept his wallet shut. He signed a couple — left tackle Kelvin Beachum, cornerback Morris Claiborne — but few who will move the needle between success and failure.

If the Jets are going to be competitive — not compete, but be competitive — in 2017, they’re going to need in-house guys to step up. And who are those the under-the-radar players the Jets need to make an impact next year?

Cornerback Buster Skrine: Claiborne is an immensely talented player … when healthy. He has the ability to be a lockdown cornerback … when healthy. He improves the Jets secondary … when healthy.

Claiborne is just never healthy. Not once in his five-year NFL career has he played a full season.

It’s nice for the Jets to gamble on him, but they’re hoping for the best while expecting the worst. If this secondary is going to be better next season, it’ll be because of guys already on the roster. Mainly Buster Skrine.

Skrine was the first signing of the Jets’ highly-active 2015 when he inked a four-year, $25 million contract. He hasn’t made much of an impact since. In his last 32 games, Skrine has just two interceptions and 13 defended passes. He had a PFF rating of 53.3 last year, and 46.4 in 2015.

Teammate Marcus Williams, in six fewer games, and playing situationally, has eight interceptions and 16 defended passes.

With Darrelle Revis gone, the Jets are going to rely on Skrine to lead a secondary comprised largely of unproven players — C.C. Darryl Roberts and Juston Burris. It seems likely the Jets add another cornerback in the draft. Possible Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore or Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey.

Skrine, suddenly, is the veteran. These young guys will look to him for guidance. He’ll need to step up both on the field, and off it.

Receiver Quincy Enunwa: Enunwa burst onto the scene last year for the Jets and caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four scores. He started the season as the No. 3 receiving option. By Week 17, he was, arguably, the No. 1.

With Brandon Marshall gone, and Eric Decker a candidate to follow, Enunwa is suddenly the top dog. Behind him? Unproven guys like Robbie Anderson, Jalin Marshall, Charone Peake and Devin Smith.

The progress Enunwa made from a rookie sixth-round pick who couldn’t run a curl, to the player he is three years later, is truly remarkable. But he can’t hit a plateau. The Jets need him to continue to ascend. They’re banking on him becoming the offense’s No. 1 wideout, not just its listed. Will he?

Linebacker Darron Lee. Having watched Lee throughout organized team activities, minicamp and training camp, he’s the most athletic player on the Jets’ defense. You can’t coach the things he does naturally. But poor technique and overexcitement got him in trouble as a rookie.

Lee often found himself out of position, which led to big plays by the offense. He struggled in coverage, and didn’t make much of an impact against the run. There were flashes of excellence, but nothing on a consistent basis.

The Jets defense is looking for leaders. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson is coming off a down year, and his counterpart up front, Sheldon Richardson, could be traded. Linebacker David Harris is getting older, and there’s no guarantee safety Marcus Gilchrist plays next season. Safety Calvin Pryor regressed in 2015, and the Jets (reading between the lines) aren’t happy with where he is.

Maccagnan liked Lee enough to draft him in the first round last year. He needs to step up next season both on the field, and as a leader. The 10 other guys on the field with him need a voice to follow. Lee was a leader for Ohio State. Can be be the same for the Jets?

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes.

