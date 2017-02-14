4 more Burlington school districts discover lead in water, report says



Four more Burlington County school districts have reportedly found water facilities with elevated lead levels, according to a report.

Bordertown Regional, Lumberton, Pemberton and Riverside districts recently announced the results of the tests over the last month, The Burlington County Times reported.

Eight other county school districts – Delanco, Mansfield, Medford Lakes, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Southampton and Tabernacle – reported finding elevated lead levels after testing was completed at the end of 2016.

Hainesport School District did not find any problems, the Burlington County Times reported.

Regulations for mandatory water testing for lead was put into place last year by the state’s education department.

School districts were required to complete testing within the next year, after growing concerns over the Flint water crisis and high levels of lead were found in Newark schools.

Rajeev Dhir may be reached at rdhir@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @googasmammoo. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 14 Feb 2017 13:56:23 +0000