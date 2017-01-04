4th annual 'Big Small Show' returning to Jersey City gallery



Victory Hall Drawing Room will host its fourth annual “Big Small Show,” an exhibition featuring 3D artwork and drawings from nearly 100 different artists.

The show, which will open Jan. 20 and run until Feb. 18, is curated by Anne Trauben and will feature work from artists such as Alan Walker, Beth Dary, Eliot Markell, Tamar Zinn, and more.

“Our goal is to create a show with a large array of innovative and exceptional new paintings, drawings and 3-dimensional works to produce an exhibition that surveys recent art in our area,” the gallery wrote on its website.

In addition to viewing the artwork, guests will have the opportunity to purchase any of the pieces during a silent auction, and meet several of the artists from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 4, and Feb. 12.

The show will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.drawingrooms.org.

Victory Hall Drawing Room is located at 180 Grand St. in Jersey City.

