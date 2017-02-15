5 N.J. restaurants will be competing for nation's top food honors



Collingswood’s Sagami has vaulted into the big leagues, named as a semifinalist in the James Beard Awards’ outstanding restaurant category alongside Jose Andres’ Jaleo in Washington, D.C., David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas.

It’s the first nomination for the longtime South Jersey sushi destination. The category honors restaurants open for than 10 years that have been “a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service.”

No one was more surprised than Chizuko Fukuyoshi, who opened the restaurant with her husband Shigeru more than 40 years ago after moving here from Japan. She was not familiar with James Beard Foundation, which oversees what many consider the Oscars of the food world, and who had to be told why this was a pretty big deal.

“We are very down-to-earth, we are not very fancy,” Fukuyoshi tells NJ.com, crediting her loyal staff and chefs and their devotion to the restaurant’s longtime clientele. “We don’t pay too much attention to these things,” she says of the nomination.

“We’d rather put the emphasis on the food and to the customers.” She pauses. “I have to check this James Beard Award.”

Meanwhile, the James Beard Foundation once again honored Scott Anderson of Princeton’s Elements, Joey Baldino of Collingswood’s Zeppoli and Dan Richer of Jersey City’s Razza Pizza Artigianale of Jersey City with nominations for best chef Mid-Atlantic. Richer earned his first nod in that category last year, but Anderson and Baldino had been nominated for five years in a row.

The category pits chefs from New Jersey against those from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C., and has only been won by a New Jersey chef twice: Craig Shelton when he was at the Ryland Inn in Whitehouse Station and Maricel Presilla of Hoboken’s Cucharamama.

Also earning recognition this year: Elizabeth Degener of Cape May’s Enfin Farms, a semifinalist for outstanding baker.

The semifinalists are culled from more than 24,000 entries. On March 15, the James Beard Foundation will announce the final nominees, and the winners of the restaurant contest will be announced May 1.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep 65: ‘Girls’ gets better in its last stretch

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 15 Feb 2017 19:04:00 +0000