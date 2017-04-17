5 players who won't be with Devils next season
Updated April 17, 2017
Posted April 17, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Many Devils expected change following the end of a disappointing 2016-17 season. To start, here are five players who the team could move during the offseason.
Jacob Josefson
Josefson is one of the longest tenured Devils – he’s one of four players left who played on the 2011-12 Stanley Cup team – but he’s coming off a season where he struggled with inconsistency and injuries. After several younger forwards getting extended looks in the second half of the season, it could make sense for the Devils to let Josefson walk to free up a roster spot.
2016-17 Stats:
Games: 38
Goals: 1
Assists: 9
Points: 10
Plus/Minus: -1
Devante Smith-Pelly
Smith-Pelly is still rehabbing from surgery after aggravating a lower body injury in March. He said he expects a normal offseason after a few more weeks of recovery, and the forward has been a popular name floated as possible expansion draft pick by the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
2016-17 Stats:
Games: 53
Goals: 4
Assists: 5
Points: 9
Plus/Minus: -18
