5 things to know about the Bayonne plane crash



BAYONNE – A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood Sunday morning, injuring the pilot, wrecking cars, and knocking out power to dozens of residents.

The 10 a.m. crash on Avenue E drew a heavy response from first responders and onlookers in Bayonne.

Here’s what you need to know about the crash Sunday afternoon:

THE PILOT

Bayonne officials said the pilot encountered some type of difficulty in the moments before the crash. The plane lowered over the Shell gas station near 40th Street before crashing in front of 2.5 story home between 41st and 42nd streets.

The Bayonne Fire Department extricated the pilot – the only person on board – and he was brought to Jersey City Medical Center’s trauma unit.

Hospital spokesman Mark Rabson said the pilot is a 56-year-old man and he is currently in stable condition. The pilot is speaking with investigators.

THE PLANE

Rick Breitenfold, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane is a Piper PA-28 aircraft. He did not immediately provide any additional information on the crash.

According to online flight records, the plane is a four seat single engine plane.

The aircraft is registered to a company in Whitestone, New York. A call to the business’ listed phone number was not returned.

THE INVESTIGATION

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis told The Jersey Journal FAA will be leading the investigation into what caused the crash. Officials are now on scene looking at the plane.

Davis said authorities needed to determine a way to safely empty the fuel from the black and white plane before it is removed from the neighborhood. From there, the plane will be brought to a Bayonne garage until at least Tuesday, he said.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD

The neighborhood where the crash happened consists of mostly multi-family homes.

Rose Palmisano’s white sedan was parked across the street from her home near the 41st Street intersection. When the plane crashed, it pushed her car at least 50 feet from the curb to the middle of the roadway.

She and her husband, Anthony, said they are glad no other people were injured in the crash.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “We’re just grateful no one was in the car.”

Anthony Palmisano said the plane lowered over an SUV that was stopped at a red light. The driver quickly turned up a one-way street to avoid the impact.

TRAFFIC AND POWER

The crash knocked out power to dozens of residents in a roughly three block radius, officials said earlier.

Crews from PSE&G were working to restore power in the neighborhood, with city officials estimating power would be back on by sometime this evening.

Police are beginning reopen streets that have been closed throughout most of the day.

As of 2:30 p.m., Avenue E between 40th Street and 43rd street remains closed. Traffic from Broadway towards Avenue E is also closed.

