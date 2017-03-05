6 arrested after car chase closes Lincoln Tunnel



WEEHAWKEN – Six people were arrested Friday night after leading police on a car chase through Lincoln Tunnel and then attempting to flee on foot, Port Authority Police said.

Bashawn Hood, 24, of Atlantic City, Tabatha M. Harris, 23, of Camden, Edwin Andino, 26, of Millville, Dominique V. Hannon, 24, of Millville, Ashley Lynn Cenneno, 26, and Jaquan D. Marshall, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and reckless endangerment. Authorities did not identify the driver.

Hannon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.

The pursuit began on the western spur of the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark around 7:28 p.m., when a 1999 Mercury minivan failed to stop for a motor-vehicle violation, police said.

New Jersey State Police continued to follow the minivan, carrying all six occupants, when it drove at high speeds into the tunnel and began hitting other cars, police said. Port Authority Police told the driver of the minivan to stop over a PA system.

The car stopped but the occupants began to run on foot; some tried to hide behind other cars and were arrested by police, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said. Four others kept running despite the moving traffic and were caught 100 feet from the New York exit, he said. No was injured in the chase.

The south tube of the tunnel was closed temporarily Friday but reopened shortly afterward.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was representing the six people arrested.

