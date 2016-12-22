6 best offensive-minded coaches Jets could target if Todd Bowles is fired



No. 2: Josh McDaniels (Patriots offensive coordinator)

Everybody deserves a second chance, right?

After failing miserably as a head coach in Denver (2009-2010), Josh McDaniels has been working to rebuild his reputation. He spent a year with the Rams as their offensive coordinator in 2011, then returned to the Patriots in 2012.

No surprise, the Patriots have been stellar on offense since McDaniels came back.

The Jets found some success when they hired former Patriots assistant Eric Mangini (they probably fired him too soon). Maybe they go back to the well again?