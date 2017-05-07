6 big-picture takeaways from Jets rookie minicamp: John Morton, Jamal Adams and more

Reviewing the Jets 3-day rookie minicamp

A caution label should be placed above any rookie minicamp observation, takeaway or attempt at analysis. These workouts consist of a handful of draft picks, a few undrafted free agents, and a ton of tryout players running around on a field two hours a day for three days.

Most of these guys won’t have jobs in two or three weeks. The draft picks should look good. They’re going up against an extremely low level of competition.

But this is the first football activity since December. So here are a few big-picture takeaways from the two camp practices open to the media.