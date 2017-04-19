6 charged after bust turns up $5K in drugs



PERTH AMBOY — Six people were arrested and thousands of dollars in drugs and cash were recovered in a drug bust last week.

The city police department’s Special Investigations Unit searched a home on Catalpa Avenue Friday night and recovered various amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana totaling nearly $5,000, police said in a statement. Paraphernalia used for packaging and selling drugs and roughly $1,000 cash, were also recovered, according to the statement.

Those arrested include city residents Edward M. Camejo and Lakecia Berry, both 22; Jonathan Genao, 24; Nahuel Buonarrigo, 19; Roberto Pena-Delgado, 45; and Starlyn Henriques, 21.

Camejo, Berry, Buonarrigo and Genao were charged with drug possession with intent to distribute within a drug-free school zone and related charges, according to police.

Pena-Delgado was charged with drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.

Henriques was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Woodbridge.

All six were taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility in North Brunswick where they are awaiting a bail hearing, according to officials.

Spencer Kent may be reached at skent@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerMKent. Find the Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 19 Apr 2017 22:55:16 +0000