65-year-old woman fatally struck by pickup truck in Newark



NEWARK — A 65-year-old Elizabeth woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in the city’s South Ward Wednesday, authorities said.

Srogi B. Grazyna was hit by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck near Frelinghuysen Avenue and Virginia Street, near the Elizabeth line, around 6 a.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The driver stopped and called for help.

Grazyna was pronounced dead at University Hospital around 6:30 a.m., according to the prosecutor’s office.

An investigation was ongoing and no charges have been filed against the motorist.

Published at Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:28:00 +0000